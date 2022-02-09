Kimberley has grown 9.3 per cent since 2016 Census

Census data released on February 9, 2022 shows Kimberley’s population has grown 9.3 per cent since 2016 and now sits at 8,115 people.

The fact that Kimberley’s population has topped 8,000 was announced in provincial estimates in 2019.

There are 4,263 private dwellings in the city with 3,595 occupied by usual residents. Our population density is 134.1 per square kilometre.

Other Kootenay communities are growing as well.

• Cranbrook’s population is 29,499, up a modest 2.3 per cent over 2016.

• Fernie now comprises 6,320 people, up 17.1 per cent (5,396 in 2016).

• Creston’s population is up 4.1 per cent to 5,583.

• Nelson grew to 11,106 people, up 5.1 per cent from 2016’s 10.572.

• Trail’s population eked upwards by 2.7 per cent, to 7,920.

• Up in Invermere, the official 2021 population is 3,917, up 15.5 per cent from 2016.

More data from the 2021 census will be released through the year. On April 27, Canada’s demographic profile will be release; on July 13, information on Canada’s families and households, military experience and income profiles will be released. Then on August 7, 2022, linguistic diversity and use of English and French data will be released, followed by First Nations people, Metis and Inuit in Canada, as well as Canada’s housing portrait on September 21. On October 26 we will get a portrait of citizenship and immigration, as well as ethnocultural and religious composition of the population. The final release will be on November 39, 2022 and will present data on education in Canada, the changing dynamics of the Canadian labour force and instruction in the official minority language.