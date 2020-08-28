Kimberley has had just one confirmed COVID-19 case since the pandemic began

The province has released city-level data

There have been four COVID-19 cases positively tested in Cranbrook this year, and one in Kimberley, according to newly-released data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. There have been seven in the Fernie area, and six in the Windermere area.

However, there are some caveats to that information, which was released on a map of the province breaking down the cumulative case numbers from Jan – July 2020 in specific regions.

The data includes the number of COVID-19 cases broken down by Local Health Areas as well as the case rate per 100,000. However, the BC CDC says the specific case counts are mapped by community of residence and may not represent the location of exposure.

Additionally, not all COVID-19 infected individuals are tested and reported, meaning the virus may be circulating undetected in the community.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer, released the map during a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, as a way to illustrate its spread across the province.

“Today, we have provided the latest local health area map of COVID-19 cases,” reads part of a joint statement released by Dix and Henry. “The map will be updated each month and available on the BCCDC website. What the map tells us is that virtually every part of our province has been touched by the virus – communities large and small.

“Despite the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to find the balance of restarting our activities once again, while protecting our most vulnerable by doing our best to keep ourselves and those we care about safe.”

On Thursday, the province announced that seven Teck contractors working on a water treatment plant at the Fording River operations tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Teck.

Six of those contractors are from Alberta, and one is from Vancouver Island. Four were staying at the employee lodge in Elkford, while three were residing in private accommodations.

The Lower mainland has the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases, with Surrey at 521 and Abbotsford at 454.

Since the beginning of the year, Interior Health has recorded a total of 429 cases and has 16 active cases as of Aug. 27. Of the total case count, 34 have been hospitalized, and two deaths have been reported.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
St. Eugene Resort to close for winter season starting Oct. 12
Next story
ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Just Posted

Kimberley has had just one confirmed COVID-19 case since the pandemic began

The province has released city-level data

Kimberley’s Tom Buchy wins Curl BC Coach of the Year Award.

Leading his daughter’s team to provincial win just one of his accomplishments in 2020

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

District 6 school return plan completed

Individual schools are contacting parents with details

College of the Rockies instructor wins international award

Anna-Marie Rautenbach honoured with Faculty Collegiality Award for work in hospitality management

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Failed tests, pandemic precautions add to wait time

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health

The total number of cases remain at 429 since the start of the pandemic

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

Most Read