Data is for March 28 to April 3, 2021

Case numbers by local health area for March 28 to April 3, 2021.

The latest geographical data of COVID-19 cases by local health area for the period between March 28 and April 3, 2021 show Kimberley with no cases.

However there are cases in the region. The data shows 24 cases in the Windermere area, two in Cranbrook and 13 in Fernie.

