The shelves and racks at the Kimberley and Marysville thrift stores are full, most items will be 50 per cent off on Saturday. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary celebrates 66 years

Join their 66th anniversary sale and celebration on May 11, 2019.

The Kimberley and Marysville Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Stores are celebrating their 66th Anniversary this weekend and are inviting everyone to check out their sales.

The anniversary celebrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kimberley Thrift Store and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Marysville.

HK Auxiliary Board President Mary Davies says these thrift stores have been in the community for generations, and have helped local health care initiatives for many years.

READ MORE: Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary donates $50,000 to EK Foundation for Health

“The Kimberley store hasn’t always been in this location, we moved from next door at the beginning of the millenium,” Davies explained. “We purchased the store a few years later and we now own it, which is a huge achievement.”

She adds that the Marysville location has also moved a few times, but has always been a staple in the community.

The thrift stores accept donations of clothing and household items and the proceeds from the sales are donated to health care programs and initiatives in Kimberley and Cranbrook.

In the past four years the HK Auxiliary stores have donated over $360,000 towards health care in the region.

In 2018 the East Kootenay Foundation for health received $50,000 from the Auxiliary for lab equipment.

In 2016, the Auxiliary was also instrumental in the purchase of a permanent MRI machine in Cranbrook, with a donation of $100,000.

READ MORE: New MRI unit increases access

“Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated over the years,” said Davies. “We’ve been pretty generous in the community and we like to keep it local.

“We run the loan cupboard at the Kimberley Health Centre, and we usually donate to Interior Health in Kimberley and Cranbrook, along with the Health Foundation.”

She adds that all of the board members invite the community to come celebrate 66 years, with almost everything in the store at 50 per cent off.

“We’re excited to celebrate this milestone and want to share that with the community,” said Davies.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island
Next story
Penticton man charged in shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court

Just Posted

Please obey traffic lights in Kimberley construction zone

The RCMP and City of Kimberley are reminding residents to exercise patience… Continue reading

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary celebrates 66 years

Join their 66th anniversary sale and celebration on May 11, 2019.

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Key City Theatre Gallery Mount Baker Student Exhibition The next exhibition will… Continue reading

Kimberley fighter does himself proud at Calgary tournament

Sunday April 27, local kick boxer Joey Koran showed his skill and… Continue reading

Kimberley Youth Action Network students join rural walk out for climate change

Selkirk students walked out of school on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Driver killed in B.C. border crash identified as well-loved pastor, father of three

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $100,000 for family of Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Court hears paramedic feared for safety of first responders at Vancouver Island murder scene

Paramedic told everyone to ‘get out’ after hearing the word ‘kill’ from the bathroom

Emergency alert system to be tested today across B.C. in third trial

Mobile devices, TV programs and radio stations will be disrupted at 1:55 p.m.

Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe drink will go to charity

Most Read