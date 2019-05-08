Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary celebrates 66 years

Join their 66th anniversary sale and celebration on May 11, 2019.

The Kimberley and Marysville Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Stores are celebrating their 66th Anniversary this weekend and are inviting everyone to check out their sales.

The anniversary celebrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kimberley Thrift Store and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Marysville.

HK Auxiliary Board President Mary Davies says these thrift stores have been in the community for generations, and have helped local health care initiatives for many years.

“The Kimberley store hasn’t always been in this location, we moved from next door at the beginning of the millenium,” Davies explained. “We purchased the store a few years later and we now own it, which is a huge achievement.”

She adds that the Marysville location has also moved a few times, but has always been a staple in the community.

The thrift stores accept donations of clothing and household items and the proceeds from the sales are donated to health care programs and initiatives in Kimberley and Cranbrook.

In the past four years the HK Auxiliary stores have donated over $360,000 towards health care in the region.

In 2018 the East Kootenay Foundation for health received $50,000 from the Auxiliary for lab equipment.

In 2016, the Auxiliary was also instrumental in the purchase of a permanent MRI machine in Cranbrook, with a donation of $100,000.

“Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated over the years,” said Davies. “We’ve been pretty generous in the community and we like to keep it local.

“We run the loan cupboard at the Kimberley Health Centre, and we usually donate to Interior Health in Kimberley and Cranbrook, along with the Health Foundation.”

She adds that all of the board members invite the community to come celebrate 66 years, with almost everything in the store at 50 per cent off.

“We’re excited to celebrate this milestone and want to share that with the community,” said Davies.



