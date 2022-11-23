The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Society presents a cheque for $100,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. Photo submitted.

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Society presents a cheque for $100,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. Photo submitted.

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary donates $100,000 to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Society (KHCAS) presented the East Kootenay Foundation For Health (EKFH) with a cheque for $100,000, kicking off their annual Starlite Campaign in a massive way.

This generous donation will be put towards upgrading crucial surgical equipment in the East Kootenay Regional Hospital’s Operating Room (OR) department.

“On behalf of the board and the staff at EKFH I just want to say thank you so much to each and every volunteer at the KHCAS,” said Brenna Baker, executive director for EKFH. “They are amazing hard workers and one of our largest supporters. We could not do the work we do without them. They support so many of our projects.”

The KHCAS runs on a 100 hundred per cent volunteer membership, which now consists of over 130 people. They run two thrift stores located in Kimberley and Marysville as well as operating the Loan Cupboard.

To date, the KHCAS has donated over $736,000 to healthcare in the East Kootenay. You can learn more about the work the EKFK is doing for health care by visiting www.ekfh.ca or calling 1-877-489-6481

Previous story
Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting

Just Posted

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Society presents a cheque for $100,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. Photo submitted.
Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary donates $100,000 to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

(Left to right, back row to front) Kimberley Dynamiters Cam Reid, Jayden Kostiuk, Myles Hayne, Trey Stephenson and Kasey Miller dropped in on McKim to join Mathew Bamber, Connor Lye, Easton Grainger, Jayce Longston, Josh Thom, Lucas Cowden, Everett Blake Jenner and Hawthorn Cooper-Lamb for some floor hockey. Photo submitted.
Dynamiters players drop in on McKim students’ after-school ball hockey game

The residents of the apartment at King Street and Cobham Avenue — the former nurses' residence — were all evacuated due to a fire that broke out on an upper storey Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)
Cranbrook apartment evacuated after fire breaks out on upper floor

“Can I see your license, Kitty?”
Cats must now be licensed in the City of Cranbrook