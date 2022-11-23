Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary donates $100,000 to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Society (KHCAS) presented the East Kootenay Foundation For Health (EKFH) with a cheque for $100,000, kicking off their annual Starlite Campaign in a massive way.

This generous donation will be put towards upgrading crucial surgical equipment in the East Kootenay Regional Hospital’s Operating Room (OR) department.

“On behalf of the board and the staff at EKFH I just want to say thank you so much to each and every volunteer at the KHCAS,” said Brenna Baker, executive director for EKFH. “They are amazing hard workers and one of our largest supporters. We could not do the work we do without them. They support so many of our projects.”

The KHCAS runs on a 100 hundred per cent volunteer membership, which now consists of over 130 people. They run two thrift stores located in Kimberley and Marysville as well as operating the Loan Cupboard.

To date, the KHCAS has donated over $736,000 to healthcare in the East Kootenay. You can learn more about the work the EKFK is doing for health care by visiting www.ekfh.ca or calling 1-877-489-6481