Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary keeps giving

Simonne Haney Interior Health

Our community is fortunate to have such an organization as the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary. The tireless volunteer fundraising continues to benefit the many services offered at the Kimberley Health Centre. The generous donations ensure that people of Kimberley have access to modern and quality tools, as well as benefiting the clinicians.

The most recent equipment provision totalled close to $14,000 and is so appreciated, especially considering the many thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment already provided in 2017. Included in the donation are 15 home blood pressure monitors available for loan to clients to screen for hypertension, or to help ensure adequate treatment and control. Another state-of-the-art blood pressure monitor was provided for use in the Primary Care office; it is quick, accurate and more comfortable for clients, especially those with very high blood pressures and/or fragile arms.

A weigh scale with hand rails is also now available, a much safer and more accessible device allowing accurate measurement in those people with mobility issues, heart failure or other challenges. Transfer belts to assist in moving clients and a Sit-to-Stand lift will also improve safety for both clients and staff.

Our clients with diabetes will also benefit with the purchase of blood glucose sensors that can be worn for up to a week, providing detailed blood glucose results. These devices can make a huge difference in optimising medication management as well as identifying the effects of diet and lifestyle. Good foot care is also an extremely important part of managing diabetes, foot models/kits are now available to assist in teaching foot surveillance and safe foot care.

Something more fun is the new toys for the Public Health area. They are great for the young ones, but are also quite important tools for play observation and for screening our children’s development. Such a diverse range of tools and equipment provided that will benefit so many!

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary celebrate 65 years of service to our community in 2018 and celebrated with five days of special events at their 3 locations: Kimberley Thrift Shop on Howard St., 304th St. Marysville, and the Loan Cupboard on the lower level of the Kimberley Health Centre. Hope you have time to drop by on May 15-19 to give the volunteers and huge “Thank You” and to show your support in any way you can!