Kimberley holding its own versus regional numbers for construction values

Last week, Mayor Don McCormick mentioned how pleased he was with Kimberley’s building permit values for the year, as they were projected by year end to be the best year since the pre-recession days of 2007.

A recent compilation of regional building permit values confirms this.

The Regional District of East Kootenay released a report showing that Kimberley’s construction value to the end of December is at $25,719,826.

While the figures compiled by the City of Kimberley are slightly higher at just over $27 million, McCormick says that there is sometimes a lag when collecting all the data, and that’s why the RDEK numbers are slightly lower.

In terms of regional performance, Kimberley is doing very well. Cranbrook, at almost three times the size, leads the way at $39,587,934 in construction value, with 179 building permits issued to date.

Fergie is at $27,520,531 with 104 building permits, and Kimberley is at $25,719,826 with 172 building permits issued.

Invermere’s construction value is at $8,754,200. Sparwood is at $9,632,874, and Radium at $2,347,073.