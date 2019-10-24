Kimberley homicide investigation still active, RCMP says

The homicide took place at the end of August near Kimberley

Late in the evening of August 25, Kimberley RCMP were called to a location on Highway 95A just east of Kimberley. There, officers located an unresponsive woman and initiated lifesaving protocols and called an ambulance. After extensive intervention by BC Ambulance and police she was declared deceased.

RELATED: Kimberley RCMP investigating homicide

On August 30, The Southeast Major Crime Unit released information on the autopsy, stating that the autopsy supported their belief the woman’s death was the result of criminality.

RELATED: Autopsy confirms criminality

Since then, there has been no new information released, but that doesn’t mean the investigation is not active, says Sgt. Steven Rigby of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

“I can assure the investigation is actively being worked on,” Rigby said.

A 39-year-old man who was initially taken into custody in August was released after police consulted with the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit encourages anyone with information about this death, and has not yet spoken to the police to call the SED MCU tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is heading up the investigation with support from Cranbrook General Duty and General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification, Police Dog Services and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Unit (drone).



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter