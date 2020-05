On Friday, May 8th, at 3:00 PM two members of the Kimberley Pipe Band, past Pipe Majors Jim Warriner and Dave Ekskog, along with two members of the Kimberley RCMP Detachment, Cpl Kate Bamber and Cst Kristi Hill, held a short ceremony to commemorate the end of World War II and the 75th Anniversary of VE Day. Local videographer Dave White was there to record the ceremony.



