Kimberley JulyFest turns 50

This past weekend, Kimberley celebrated the 50th anniversary of its annual festival JulyFest.

Guests flocked to the fields of Centennial Hall for music, bocce, food and beer. The Canadian Bocce Championships are always a big draw. This year there were 276 games played over the weekend, for a grand total of 8238 minutes of play. It was supported by 42 volunteer referees and one coordinator.

This year the event had two stages, with bands including Maddisun, Alderbash, The Harpoonist Trio and the Dani Strong Tour.

The weekend also included the annual soccer tournament in Marysville, and, of course, the annual Sullivan Challenge Longboard Race, the longest continually running skateboard race in Canada.

The parade on Saturday was also a huge hit, with dozens of floats touring the city, featuring last season’s KIJHL champions the Kimberley Dynamiters, local politicians and companies and a number of Selkirk graduating classes, including one very special one: Jack Ratcliffe and Jean McTeer, who graduated in 1945.