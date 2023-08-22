Kimberley Kaleidoscope festival shuts down early due to wildfire smoke

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the decision was made to cancel the remainder of Kaleidoscope Festival due to poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke.

“It was a really tough call to cancel,” said organizer Natalie Skokan. “We had a tearful conversation with Linda Douglas – president of the arts council and we all agreed for the safety of the citizens and artist we did not want to encourage outdoor activities during an air quality advisory.”

The call was made Saturday, meaning some of the festival was able to happen including Workshop Wednesday, the flamenco concert on Thursday and the gala on Friday. The outdoor concert on Saturday and the Children’s festival on Sunday were unfortunately cancelled.

In a social media post Kimberley Arts thanked all of the event’s performers, vendors and volunteers for their support and understanding.

With 2023 already breaking records in B.C. and across the country for wildfire impact, it may affect how organizers like Skokan are able to host their events.

“During that conversation we discussed avoiding August now because of smoke season,” she said. “It’s just heartbreaking that every August our province is burning.”

The next event Skokan and partner Chantel Delaney have is the seventh-annual Horror Fest on Nov. 4 at Centre 64, with the theme of Seven Deadly Sins. Films are due on October 31 and this year there is $1900 up for grabs to the winner.

“We were talking about how creepy it is outside with the smoke and how it is a good time to film a Kimberley Horror Fest movie,” Skokan said.



