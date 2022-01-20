Kimberley Public Library. Bulletin file

Kimberley Library Board issues statement on staffing concerns

Last Saturday, a group of citizens held an information session in the Platzl regarding their concerns around staffing issues at the Kimberley Public Library. They allege a number of library staff have been dismissed without cause. The positions were then filled, they allege, with new hires without job postings being made public.

The group urged the public to contact the Library Board with their concerns.

The Bulletin contacted the Kimberley Library Board, who gave this statement:

“The Board of the Kimberley Public Library thanks the community for their concern and feedback regarding staffing at the library. The Board is currently working through the process of gathering facts, but as the nature of the issue relates to private employment matters, we will have no further comment at this time.”


