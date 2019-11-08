Kimberley local asking for help after boss, friend falls ill

A Kimberley local is asking for the community’s help after her boss and friend fell ill, and is struggling to make ends meet.

Sunhee (who has asked that her last name not be published for privacy sake) is the owner and chef at Kinbari Sushi in Kimberley’s Platzl. About a month ago she was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, and has since returned to her birthplace in Korea for treatment. She is there with her twin daughters and mother for the foreseeable future.

Kimberley local Sandra Stallwood, who has worked for Kinbari for some time, is asking for help to keep the restaurant afloat while Sunhee receives the treatment she needs.

“Our hope is that she gets the treatment she needs, that she gets better and that she’s able to come back to Kimberley,” said Stallwood, who is undertaking a massive amount of work to try and keep the restaurant open.

“I just feel in my heart that it’s the right thing to do. When you have that gut feeling you just have to go with it. I’m going to give it my best shot, but I don’t know much about running a restaurant, or cooking, I have some experience but this is not my area of expertise,” Stallwood explained.

Stallwood also took to a local Facebook group to ask for suggestions and help from community members. Close to 100 people had commented within three hours, offering ideas, help and well wishes.

“Obviously this restaurant is known for sushi, but [Sunhee] was the chef. We won’t be able to offer sushi in the mean time, so we are going to have to turn ourselves into a burger joint or something like that,” said Stallwood. “I’ve asked for help, for suggestions. I’ve had people say they can volunteer their time to help spread the word. We really just want to have the support of the community to come and eat here.”

In her Facebook post, Stallwood said that the restaurant, and the building above, are home to Sunhee and her girls.

“This restaurant is a home and [work place] for Sunhee the owner and she really needs your help and support to not loose her home,” Stallwood wrote. “She would like to return after her treatment and have her home here in Kimberley to return to.”

Stallwood says that life hasn’t been easy for Sunhee, but Sunhee has always been a vibrant and loyal person in Kimberley’s community.

“Everything is in her [Sunhee’s] name. It’s sinking fast and she needs help,” Stallwood said.

Stallwood adds that she wants to open a Go Fund Me or similar trust account for the family, but admits she doesn’t know where to start.

“I’m going to try my best to figure it out. I’m looking for help from anyone, in any way,” Stallwood said. “I’ve got a cook and some servers, and I will be there to help as much as I can. I’m open to suggestions.

“I just want Sunhee to be okay. There is a good success rate with Hodgkins Lymphoma and I think she will able to pull through this. She has no family here, and she needs the help.”



