Kimberley Mayor talks need for development

Mayor Don McCormick has taken to social media again to talk development, and why it is needed in Kimberley.

The current issue council has been receiving feedback on is that of a restaurant/gas station proposal for Marysville. Council received a number of letters expressing concern about the development at their last meeting.

In his first post, of which he promises several, McCormick explained why he felt the development was needed.

“At a recent Council meeting, Council approved first reading of a zoning change that will see the Marysville Storage land use replaced by a commercial development land use that includes a ‘future-proof’ service station with charging terminals and a future automatic car wash, some commercial space for lease and a food services restaurant – currently proposed to be a McDonald’s,” he said

This is an important investment in the community that:

1. diversifies our tax base,

2. fills gaps in services for the community,

3. produces dozens of jobs (many for community youth),

4. generates in excess of $1.5M in new payroll to be spent in local shops and businesses and

5. keeps families needing family-priced food services from traveling to Cranbrook.

“It has been a long time since Kimberley has seen a development like this one. It is important to gather the facts about a particular development before drawing conclusions, or commenting with what amounts to mis-information. I expect that not everyone may like it, but when you stop and assess facts and the benefits, this investment in new services for our vibrant, growing community is something to be excited about. In the coming days I will post additional information about this project.

“But first, a few thoughts about investment in the community.

“Investment is attracted, not chosen. The role of the municipality is to create an environment that attracts investment. As long as the investment broadly fits inside planning guidelines, it is welcome.

“A particular business type, or the number of a particular business type (for example, coffee shops or service stations) is determined by the market. Not by City Council or staff. Residents get to vote with their dollars – to support or not support a particular business.

“Investment is the life-blood of any community. No one will invest in a community where Council decides who gets in and who does not. Investors need predictability. It is risk money for the entrepreneur who will rise or fall on their ability to provide value to the community. Any other approach and that money will go elsewhere. Without investment, the community eventually becomes unsustainable.

“Investors do not put their money where it will be lost. Savvy investors look to invest in communities on the rise, so that their investment grows with the community. All investors do extensive due diligence before committing. They look to fill gaps, to enhance or provide new services not currently available. They look to places where others are investing – particularly ‘A’ list companies. The result is benefit for the community and the investor.

“Kimberley’s demographics and needs are incredibly diverse. Each of us needs to put aside our personal bias for what is the best long term interest of the entire community.”

