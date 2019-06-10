The Kimberley Nature Park.

Kimberley Nature Park Management Plan updated

The Kimberley Nature Park Society is inviting public review of its updated management plan.

Kent Goodwin, outgoing president of the KNPS, says the 2019 version of the Society’s management plan will provide guidance to the KNPS Board of Directors for the next five years. It sets out the value of the Park to Kimberley, the role of the Society in managing the Park, and Society goals and objectives.

READ: Kimberley Museum to house Nature Park archives

READ: City of Kimberley approves update to NP management plan

The Society attempts to balance the demand for recreation and human activity in the Park with ongoing conservation and education programs. Human use includes hosting weekly activities, the provision of parking, and maintaining the trail network. Conservation and education goals include completing a natural history inventory, controlling invasive weeds, managing fire, and developing educational programs in collaboration with local schools.

Once the draft plan is finalized it will be submitted to the City of Kimberley for review and then forwarded to the Province of BC.

The draft plan has been posted on the KNPS website and the Society is hoping to receive feedback from the public by the end of June. You can find the plan at https://www.kimberleynaturepark.ca/about-the-knps Comments can be sent using the webpage response form or by email to kimberleynaturepark@gmail.com

The Kimberley Nature Park Society’s current board members are:

President – Kent Goodwin

Vice-President – Naomi Hummeny

Treasurer – Ingrid Musser Okholm

Secretary – Rob McInnis

Director – Rod Chapman

Director – Cliff Erven

Director – John Henly

Director – Gary Hicks

Director – Chris Ferguson

Director – Frank O’Grady

Director – Lorraine Zerafa


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021
Next story
Category 3 fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire District

Just Posted

Category 3 fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire District

The prohibition will take effect at noon on Wednesday, June 12

Kimberley Nature Park Management Plan updated

The Kimberley Nature Park Society is inviting public review of its updated… Continue reading

20th anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend

Six events take place across the Kootenays June 14 to 16, 2019.

RDEK hopes Kimberley Transfer Station building will be rebuilt later this year

Kevin Paterson, Environmental Services Manager for the Regional District of East Kootenay… Continue reading

Healthy Kimberley gets a new look

Healthy Kimberley has developed a new logo after years of sharing the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Man allegedly attacks multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Man accidentally shot in stomach, near Princeton

Foul play is not suspected as the man wasn’t familiar with how the gun worked

Most Read