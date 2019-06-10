Kimberley Nature Park Management Plan updated

The Kimberley Nature Park Society is inviting public review of its updated management plan.

Kent Goodwin, outgoing president of the KNPS, says the 2019 version of the Society’s management plan will provide guidance to the KNPS Board of Directors for the next five years. It sets out the value of the Park to Kimberley, the role of the Society in managing the Park, and Society goals and objectives.

The Society attempts to balance the demand for recreation and human activity in the Park with ongoing conservation and education programs. Human use includes hosting weekly activities, the provision of parking, and maintaining the trail network. Conservation and education goals include completing a natural history inventory, controlling invasive weeds, managing fire, and developing educational programs in collaboration with local schools.

Once the draft plan is finalized it will be submitted to the City of Kimberley for review and then forwarded to the Province of BC.

The draft plan has been posted on the KNPS website and the Society is hoping to receive feedback from the public by the end of June. You can find the plan at https://www.kimberleynaturepark.ca/about-the-knps Comments can be sent using the webpage response form or by email to kimberleynaturepark@gmail.com

The Kimberley Nature Park Society’s current board members are:

President – Kent Goodwin

Vice-President – Naomi Hummeny

Treasurer – Ingrid Musser Okholm

Secretary – Rob McInnis

Director – Rod Chapman

Director – Cliff Erven

Director – John Henly

Director – Gary Hicks

Director – Chris Ferguson

Director – Frank O’Grady

Director – Lorraine Zerafa



