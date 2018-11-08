Kimberley Nature Park Society AGM

Ian Adams, who has headed up the deer translocation project, will be speaking after the business portion of the meeting.

For the Bulletin

The Kimberley Nature Park Society will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, November 29th at 7:00 p.m. in Trickle Creek Lodge at the Kimberley Alpine Resort.

We will start with a brief business meeting to review the year’s activities and financial statements and elect the 2019 Board of Directors.

Following the business meeting, we will have a slide presentation by Ian Adams, a local wildlife biologist. Since 2015, Ian has lead the East Kootenay Urban Deer Translocation Trial, a project that has attempted to find a non-lethal alternative to reduce urban deer populations by moving them out of town. In the past three years 135 deer have been moved out of East Kootenay communities, including 83 from Kimberley alone.

Ian’s presentation will be followed by a wine and cheese during which attendees can sign up to work on a KNPS project or committee in 2019.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

