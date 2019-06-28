Kimberley news recap

City asks for patience as 4th Avenue work continues

The City of Kimberley is asking for patience while construction continues on 4th Avenue. The project, which started at the beginning of June, is expected to last until the end of September. Mayor Don McCormick says that staff working on the project have been absorbing abuse, which he says is unacceptable.

“We are requesting that people please be patient, knowing that this will be an inconvenience for the balance of the summer,” said the Mayor. “Staff is doing the best they can.”

Kimberley RCMP continue to investigate 50 year old missing person case

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 marked the 50 year anniversary of the disappearance of 16 year old Phillip Porter in Kimberley. Porter disappeared in 1969 and the case still goes unsolved. At the time of his disappearance a ransom note for $100,000 was sent to Porter’s parents who are now deceased.

Kimberley RCMP continue to seek any information on the 50 year old case. They ask anyone with any information to call the Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811.

Kimberley RCMP investigating boulders thrown at vehicles on Hwy 95A

Kimberley RCMP are investigating reports of boulders being thrown at vehicles from the embankment on Hwy 95A between Kimberley and Meadowbrook.

Sgt. Chris Newel says that a suspect has been identified, however witnesses are needed in order to pursue criminal charges. RCMP are asking anyone with direct information concerning the incident to contact the Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811.

Kimberley’s first Pride Fest is this Sunday

The Kimberley Youth Action Network are coming together this Sunday, June 30 to host and celebrate Kimberley’s first ever Pride Fest.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the parade taking place at 11:30 a.m.. The parade will march through the Platzl, followed by activities for the rest of the afternoon including tie dye, live music and spoken word. Everyone is encouraged to dress in their brightest clothes and participate in Pride in support of the LGBTQ community.



