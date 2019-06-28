There are boxes of files on the 50 year old case of missing person Phillip Porter (Chris Newel file.)

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

City asks for patience as 4th Avenue work continues

The City of Kimberley is asking for patience while construction continues on 4th Avenue. The project, which started at the beginning of June, is expected to last until the end of September. Mayor Don McCormick says that staff working on the project have been absorbing abuse, which he says is unacceptable.

“We are requesting that people please be patient, knowing that this will be an inconvenience for the balance of the summer,” said the Mayor. “Staff is doing the best they can.”

Kimberley RCMP continue to investigate 50 year old missing person case

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 marked the 50 year anniversary of the disappearance of 16 year old Phillip Porter in Kimberley. Porter disappeared in 1969 and the case still goes unsolved. At the time of his disappearance a ransom note for $100,000 was sent to Porter’s parents who are now deceased.

Kimberley RCMP continue to seek any information on the 50 year old case. They ask anyone with any information to call the Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811.

Kimberley RCMP investigating boulders thrown at vehicles on Hwy 95A

Kimberley RCMP are investigating reports of boulders being thrown at vehicles from the embankment on Hwy 95A between Kimberley and Meadowbrook.

Sgt. Chris Newel says that a suspect has been identified, however witnesses are needed in order to pursue criminal charges. RCMP are asking anyone with direct information concerning the incident to contact the Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811.

Kimberley’s first Pride Fest is this Sunday

The Kimberley Youth Action Network are coming together this Sunday, June 30 to host and celebrate Kimberley’s first ever Pride Fest.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the parade taking place at 11:30 a.m.. The parade will march through the Platzl, followed by activities for the rest of the afternoon including tie dye, live music and spoken word. Everyone is encouraged to dress in their brightest clothes and participate in Pride in support of the LGBTQ community.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kimberley Fire Department thanks those involved in Mock Emergency Drill

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council investigating alternatives to use of herbicides

Residents have written into Council asking them to ‘immediately cease’ of the use of herbicides.

Kimberley Fire Department thanks those involved in Mock Emergency Drill

At a regular Council meeting on Monday, June 24, 2019, Kimberley Fire… Continue reading

June on track to meet precipitation average after dry spring

Cranbrook and its surrounding area experienced quite a thunderstorm Wednesday night, but… Continue reading

Selkirk student successes celebrated

Selkirk Secondary School held its annual awards night last week, recognizing excellence… Continue reading

East Kootenay Track and Field wraps up

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club has wrapped up a successful season with many new faces

Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

The Way it Was

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES KIMBERLEY NEWS Newspaper June 22,… Continue reading

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist I am happy to see the rain we… Continue reading

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Lower Kootenay Band criticizes proposed changes to School District 8’s acknowledgement

The district has backed off the new wording

Most Read