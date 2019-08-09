Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley

Fire danger rating rises in the East Kootenays

With hot and dry conditions persisting throughout the East Kootenay region, the Southeast Fire Centre says that fire danger ratings are increasing.

There are currently five active wildfires burning across the Southeast Fire Centre, however most of them are classified as being held or under control.

A Category 2 open burning ban remains in place, but campfires less than half a metre wide by half a metre tall are still allowed.

Fireworks, sky laterns and target shooting that uses explosive material are also covered by the Category 2 prohibition.

Appeal court sides with province over Jumbo Ski Resort decision

This week, the BC Court of Appeal upheld a provincial government decision that determined a proposed year-round ski resort in the Jumbo Valley was ‘not substantially started’ nearly four years ago.

Environmental groups including the Jumbo Creek Conservation Society and Wildsight are celebrating the ruling, with Wildsight’s John Bergenske stating that the decision means Jumbo Glacier Resort no longer has a valid environmental certificate, and the resort cannot be built until re-assessment.

Take what you need, give what you can: first food pantry installed in Marysville

Local Gerry Frederick has spearheaded an initiative to provide free food to those who need it by installing a free food pantry outside of a home in Marysville.

The pantry, which was made possible by Frederick, local humanitarian Paul Blais, Rona and The Home Depot, will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hope is that people throughout the community will keep it stocked with non-perishable food items.

The pantry is now active and located at 308 Ave in Marysville.

Mobile glass blowing studio coming to Kimberley, hosting workshops

A new and exciting workshop is coming to Kimberley in October, giving those who participate the chance to learn how to blow glass with the Glass House Experience.

Taking place October 17 to 27, 2019, Mountain Grass Glass Gallery & Smoke in Kimberley will be hosting the workshop through the mobile glass blowing studio, Glass House Experience. The truck will be parked behind the building, located at 201-349 Spokane Street. To sign up or find out more information visit www.ghxperience.com or pop into the gallery.

