Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley

Kimberley RCMP seek suspect passing counterfeit bills

Kimberley RCMP reported earlier this week that they know the identity of a man allegedly passing counterfeit bills in town and will be making an arrest as soon as they locate him.

Sgt. Chris Newel said that the local detachment has received several reports from local businesses of counterfeit bills being used for small purchases.

He adds that the bills are fairly easy to distinguish from legitimate ones, as the bills seized by police have a torn corner. They are also thick paper as opposed to the more plastic feel, he says.

Kimberley City Council approves seven projects in annual road rehabilitation program

Kimberley City Council has approved seven different paving projects in their annual Road Rehabilitation Program, at a cost of over $300,000.

One of the main focuses will be the south end of Church Avenue, near the new affordable housing project.

City staff says the work will begin mid-August and is slated to be completed by September 27.

WestJet launching direct flights from Cranbrook to Vancouver

WestJet announced that its regional airline, WestJet link, will begin operating nonstop flights between Vancouver and Cranbrook’s Canadian Rockies Airport starting October 27, 2019.

WestJet link will now operate six routes including Calgary, Lethbridge, Prince George, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat.

The Cranbrook to Vancouver flight will depart daily at 11:45 a.m. and arrive at 12:25 p.m., while the Vancouver to Cranbrook flight will depart at 1:35 p.m. and arrive at 4:05 p.m..

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in highway crash near Creston

Sound of gunfire on the river prompts RCMP investigation

Province implements mandatory sampling program to prevent deadly deer disease in BC., Kootenays


