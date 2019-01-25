Kimberley news recap

Fire at Columbia Lake Technology Centre site

Canal Flats Technology Centre hopes to rebuild after a fire broke out overnight on Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer Lorri Fehr says the steel fabrication shop was on night shift when the blaze started around 2:00 a.m. No one was injured in the fire, and the Canal Flats fire department was able to put out the fire before it spread to other buildings.

Kimberley Deer Committee recommends 40 deer be translocated this year

The Kimberley Urban Deer Committee is recommending that 40 deer be translocated out of Kimberley this year. The recommendation will soon go to City Council for action, and the committee hopes that, if approved, this translocation will bring the total deer population in Kimberley down to approximately 50 deer.

Mountain caribou decline is heartbreaking story, Wildsight says

According to Wildsight, there are no known caribou remaining in the South Selkirks and only three males left in the Purcells – the latest chapter in a heartbreaking story of a species on the brink. This follows on the heels of a relocation that took place recently, where one mountain caribou cow from the South Selkirk herd and two from the Purcells were relocated to maternity pens in Revelstoke, with the intention to release them later this year.

Join the fun at Kimberley’s Flannel Fest

Mark your calendar’s because Kimberley’s first ever flannel fest is quickly approaching. On Friday and Saturday February 15 and 16, enjoy two days of winter fun around town with a laser light show and DJ dance party on Friday night, a snow sculpting competition on Saturday and so much more. To see a full list of events, check out the Winter Flannel Fest Facebook page or read the whole story at kimberleybulletin.com.