Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Fire at Columbia Lake Technology Centre site

Canal Flats Technology Centre hopes to rebuild after a fire broke out overnight on Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer Lorri Fehr says the steel fabrication shop was on night shift when the blaze started around 2:00 a.m. No one was injured in the fire, and the Canal Flats fire department was able to put out the fire before it spread to other buildings.

Kimberley Deer Committee recommends 40 deer be translocated this year

The Kimberley Urban Deer Committee is recommending that 40 deer be translocated out of Kimberley this year. The recommendation will soon go to City Council for action, and the committee hopes that, if approved, this translocation will bring the total deer population in Kimberley down to approximately 50 deer.

Mountain caribou decline is heartbreaking story, Wildsight says

According to Wildsight, there are no known caribou remaining in the South Selkirks and only three males left in the Purcells – the latest chapter in a heartbreaking story of a species on the brink. This follows on the heels of a relocation that took place recently, where one mountain caribou cow from the South Selkirk herd and two from the Purcells were relocated to maternity pens in Revelstoke, with the intention to release them later this year.

Join the fun at Kimberley’s Flannel Fest

Mark your calendar’s because Kimberley’s first ever flannel fest is quickly approaching. On Friday and Saturday February 15 and 16, enjoy two days of winter fun around town with a laser light show and DJ dance party on Friday night, a snow sculpting competition on Saturday and so much more. To see a full list of events, check out the Winter Flannel Fest Facebook page or read the whole story at kimberleybulletin.com.

Previous story
B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban
Next story
Teen charged after stabbing at Ontario mall

Just Posted

Mayor Don McCormick to deliver State of the City Address

Kimberley residents will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Chamber-hosted event.

Join the fun at Kimberley’s Flannel Fest

Kimberley’s first ever Winter Flannel Festival is quickly approaching and event organizer… Continue reading

FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities

Kimberley FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities. The latest donations were $500… Continue reading

Busy two weeks of ski racing coming up at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The 2019 Dreadnaught Race Season kicked off last weekend with the U12-U14… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves rezoning for downtown property

The owners of One Love Hot Yoga hope to construct a carriage home on their property.

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver

The surgery will create nostril openings and use the tip of her ear to replace the melted bone and skin

Edmonton Police say hate crimes unit is watching group that showed up at mosque

Spokesperson with Al Rashid mosque said two men entered the building before prayers

Measles outbreak in Washington state spurs warning from BC Centre for Disease Control

State of emergency declared by Washington state governor

Plight of Kootenay schools highlighted in budget report

Provincial budget report notes huge repair bill at Cranbrook school and capacity issues in Fernie

Injured snowmobiler rescued from Kootenay backcountry

Sparwood Search and Rescue praises well prepared group after snowmobiling incident

Taking tune from ‘The Office,’ Arizona mechanic helps save woman’s life

Cross Scott didn’t know any emergency training but thought of Michael Scott learning CPR to the ‘Stayin’ Alive’

UPDATE: 34 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil dam collapse

Nearly a full day since the disaster happened, finding many more survivors was looking increasingly unlikely

John McCallum resigns as Canada’s ambassador to China at PM’s request

McCallum admitted to misspeaking earlier in the week over Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s case

Most Read