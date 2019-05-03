Dunja Bond’s second place photograph in the Canada-wide portrait competition (Dunja Bond file)

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

RCMP warn of scammer trading rings for money

Cranbrook RCMP are warning the public of a man they are looking for who has been approaching people in attempts to trade potentially fake gold rings for money.

The man is described as being of East Indian descent with a thick accent. The individual has a woman with him in the vehicle and has also had a child in at least one of the instances.

Prescribed burn in Levirs Ave. area cancelled

A prescribed burn in the Levirs Ave. area of the Kimberley nature park has been postponed until further notice due to uncooperative weather conditions.

The area in question is on the western edge of Kimberley, covering 40 ha, and adjacent to the south and west is Provincial Crown land.

Columbia Basin Trust commits to $1.5M partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC

The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) announced this week that they have committed $1.5 million toward a new partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC, to help improve recreation sites and create jobs in rural communities.

Up to 15 students will be hired to help improve various backcountry sites over the summer, which will be supported by the funding from CBT for the next three to five years.

Youth who have a passion for the outdoors and natural resources, or recreation management can apply by May 5, 2019 at 11 a.m on the BC Public Service website.

Kimberley photographer wins 2nd in national competition

Local photographer Dunja Bond, who is a member of the Kimberley Camera Club, has won second place in the 2019 Canada-wide portrait competition with the Canadian Association for Photographic Art.

Bond, who originally hails from the Netherlands, won second prize for her photo of a newborn baby titled ‘Sweet Dreams’.

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Just Posted

Program takes Kimberley students to McGinty Lake

The Meadowbrook Community Association and Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook will once again be partnering… Continue reading

Kimberley’s grads need volunteers for Ride For Life

Program needs about 10 to 12 drivers with Class 4 licenses

Small grass fire near Fairmont likely human caused

In another reminder that it continues to be very dry out there,… Continue reading

People’s Party names Kootenay-Columbia candidate

Stewart, 62, is a retired Registered Professional Forester and former Canadian Armed Forces member.

Transboundary Conference scholarships available for post-secondary students, non-profits

Apply for a scholarship of up to $400 to attend One River, One Future conference in Kimberley.

