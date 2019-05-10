Kimberley news recap

City Receives $700,000 for fire interface work

The City of Kimberley has been successful in their grant application to fund fire interface work, receiving $700,000 over the next two years to conduct controlled burning and thinning in five different areas.

The areas included in the treatment will be two different sections of the Kimberley Nature Park, Myrtle Mountain, The Kimberley Nordic Area and Forest Crowne. All of these lands are on the west flank of the city, in the path of most historical wildfire. The main focus will be controlled burning and thinning.

Please obey traffic lights in Kimberley construction zone

The RCMP and City of Kimberley are reminding residents to exercise patience and obey traffic control devices during the upgrades to 4th Avenue. Reports of drivers jumping the light, proceeding when they shouldn’t and driving too fast have been received by both the RCMP and the City.

The 30km speed zone and single alternating lane is to ensure vehicles can travel through the area in a safe manor. RCMP will be conducting enforcement during construction which is expected to take several months.

Lock it up: thefts from vehicles continue

Kimberley RCMP are once again advising people to lock their vehicles, as the local detachment continues to receive calls about vehicles being gone through.

Sgt. Chris Newel says that one person has been obtained while another suspect is being followed up on. He adds that these are crimes of opportunity; lock it or lose it, he says.

Kimberley Youth Action Network students join rural walk out for climate change

Kimberley Youth Action Network students from Selkirk School took part in a nation-wide walk out last week, joining other students in rural communities who are demanding action on climate change.

This follows walk outs that have taken place across the globe; millions of students from 125 countries have walked out of school demanding their voices be heard as they fear for the future of the planet.