Kimberley news recap

The top news stories this week in Kimberley.

City Receives $700,000 for fire interface work

The City of Kimberley has been successful in their grant application to fund fire interface work, receiving $700,000 over the next two years to conduct controlled burning and thinning in five different areas.

The areas included in the treatment will be two different sections of the Kimberley Nature Park, Myrtle Mountain, The Kimberley Nordic Area and Forest Crowne. All of these lands are on the west flank of the city, in the path of most historical wildfire. The main focus will be controlled burning and thinning.

Please obey traffic lights in Kimberley construction zone

The RCMP and City of Kimberley are reminding residents to exercise patience and obey traffic control devices during the upgrades to 4th Avenue. Reports of drivers jumping the light, proceeding when they shouldn’t and driving too fast have been received by both the RCMP and the City.

The 30km speed zone and single alternating lane is to ensure vehicles can travel through the area in a safe manor. RCMP will be conducting enforcement during construction which is expected to take several months.

Lock it up: thefts from vehicles continue

Kimberley RCMP are once again advising people to lock their vehicles, as the local detachment continues to receive calls about vehicles being gone through.

Sgt. Chris Newel says that one person has been obtained while another suspect is being followed up on. He adds that these are crimes of opportunity; lock it or lose it, he says.

Kimberley Youth Action Network students join rural walk out for climate change

Kimberley Youth Action Network students from Selkirk School took part in a nation-wide walk out last week, joining other students in rural communities who are demanding action on climate change.

This follows walk outs that have taken place across the globe; millions of students from 125 countries have walked out of school demanding their voices be heard as they fear for the future of the planet.

Previous story
Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program
Next story
Saskatoon police officer resigns after drunken Remembrance Day sex assault

Just Posted

NorthStar Rails to Trails Society looking for new members

How would you like to be part of the Northstar Rails to… Continue reading

Snowpacks remain below normal

East Kootenay snowpacks at 70 per cent of normal

Kimberley’s grads fundraising

Selkirk’s Class of 2019 is busy preparing for grad festivities the weekend… Continue reading

Arne Sahlen honours his mother with A Century of Music and Life

Pianist Arne Sahlen will present ‘100 Years of Musical Marvels’ at Kimberley… Continue reading

With new garbage truck, recycling options, Kimberley’s garbage volume is down

In June of last year the City of Kimberley rolled out their… Continue reading

Kimberley news recap

The top news stories this week in Kimberley.

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Most Read