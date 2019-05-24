Kimberley news recap

WildSafeBC reminding residents to be bear aware

WildSafeBC is reminding residents to keep their garbage indoors until the morning of collection day, with multiple bear sightings taking place around Kimberley. WildSafeBC reports that many garbage bins are left out overnight, drawing food-conditioned bears into town.

A Kimberley resident has also wrote to City Council requesting that the City install bear-proof bins in different neighbourhoods to help residents who cannot store their garbage.

Kimberley Aquatic Centre hosting Swim to Survive Challenge for month of June

The Kimberley Aquatic Centre is hosting the Swim to Survive Challenge for the entire month of June. The challenge teaches participants the basic skills that are needed to survive a fall into deep water. A one hour lesson is just $5. Sign up by calling the Aquatic Centre at 250-427-2983.

Military Ames to host Act of Remembrance to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day

Kimberley’s veteran camraderie group Military Ames will be officiating an act of remembrance and commemoration for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The ceremony will take place at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park and cenotaph on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2 p.m..

Over one million Canadian men and women served during WWII, 45,000 of them did not come home. Four men from Kimberley who served during WWII will be honoured during the event.

Free bike racks for businesses

Healthy Kimberley and Selkirk Secondary Students are teaming up to offer free bike racks to businesses that are in centralized locations in Kimberley. The bike racks are made by the students as part of their metal work class, alongside Healthy Kimberley’s taking care of business initiative. For more information or to request a bike rack, contact Healthy Kimberley.