The Kimberley Nordic Club has outlined their plans for a safe season of winter sport amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Nordic Centre.

Kimberley Nordic Club details plans for safe season of winter sport

The Kimberley Nordic Club has released their plan to re-open for the winter season.

“The health and safety of our members, visitors, staff, and community is our highest priority at KNC,” the KNC said in their release. “We understand that this year will be different, but our KNC staff and executive are working hard to find solutions to keep our skiers, staff, and community safe during this dynamic time.”

The KNC intended to operate their facility and programs this year while following the guidelines laid out by the government and health authorities, and let their patrons know that they should expect some changes this year.

This year people can expect changes to the kiosk and lodge, more outdoor-focused programs and more flexible cancellation policies.

”We are looking forward to seeing our nordic community able to return to the healthy, active, outdoors lifestyle we love so much.”

The KNC has outlined seven rules that people wanting to use their facility must agree to, which at this point in the pandemic are likely familiar to most people.

You must complete a COVID self assessment, included on the last page of the plan document, on a daily basis.

People must wear a mask in any indoor spaces, wash hands before participating, bring personal supply of hand sanitizer as well as your own equipment and comply with physical distancing measures at all times.

Physical contact with others, including shaking hands or high fives, is to be avoided.

After your activities have concluded you must leave KNC as quickly as possible.

The KNC will have signage in the parking lot reminding people that physical distancing beings there. For example skiers will be encouraged to wait in their car if neighbouring vehicles are occupied.

If the two metres required for physical distancing is not possible, skiers are expected to wear a mask, and they should wear a mask between their car and the trail. Gives others space, stay home if you’re sick and “get in, ski, and get out,” as the KNC simply puts it.

As one of the biggest challenge areas for physical distancing are located between the parking lot, the kiosk and the lodge areas, skiers will be more directed than in past years, to minimize people passing by one other in close proximity.

Skiers are asked to use the ticket window rather than entering the kiosk. If you must enter the kiosk there is a limit of two skiers at a time, and masks are required.

Plexiglass has been installed to divide the skier and staff area of the kiosk and all staff will be wearing masks and will be conducting extra cleaning and sanitizing duties both in the kiosk and the lodge.

Skiers will also be be asked to complete an online form to record their contact information and COVID agreement.

The lodge will be open but is to be primarily used for access to washrooms and skiers are asked to minimize their use of the building, ie. not changing boots or warming up there.

Again, skiers will be asked to wear a mask if entering the lodge, and a maximum of four will be allowed in at once. Seating has been removed and the kitchen will be closed until restrictions lessen.

The wax hut will have a maximum of two skiers allowed in at a time. Entry will be done through the front door and exit through the side. Skiers are asked to bring their own waxing irons and capers as club waxing irons will not be available.

As programs are important to the KNC’s community, each has been tailored specifically for COVID safety.

For full details on the KNC’s re-opening plan, visit www.kimberleynordic.org/covid

READ MORE: KAR outlines plans for ski season in Zoom meeting with Kimberley business community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak in Kitimat
Next story
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Just Posted

The Kimberley Nordic Club has outlined their plans for a safe season of winter sport amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Nordic Centre.
Kimberley Nordic Club details plans for safe season of winter sport

The Kimberley Nordic Club has released their plan to re-open for the… Continue reading

A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 490 cases remain active; 15 in hospital

(Black Press file photo)
RCMP seeking driver of burnt out car found on HaHa Creek Road

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was found on fire Monday

Starting in January of 2021, the RDEK will be removing yellow bins designated for glass collections. East Kootenay residents will be able to recycle their glass at one of the many Recycle BC depots across the region. (RDEK file)
Changes coming to RDEK glass recycling program

Starting in January 2021, glass will no longer be collected through the yellow bin program

Heather Smith has managed the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank for many years. File photo
Kimberley continues to support the Helping Hands Food Bank

Applications for grocery vouchers in lieu of Christmas hampers still being accepted

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers at their project site in Kitimat. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak in Kitimat

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

Most Read