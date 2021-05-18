The parking lot at the Kimberley Nordic Club was at capacity almost once a day last ski season. Kimberley Nordic Club file

The parking lot at the Kimberley Nordic Club was at capacity almost once a day last ski season. Kimberley Nordic Club file

Kimberley Nordic Club seeks solution to parking issues

With success comes challenges. Just as the city of Kimberley grapples with trying to provide housing stock for all the people who want to live here, the Kimberley Nordic Club has a similar problem. Their success means they’ve outgrown their parking lot, and it’s causing a number of issues.

The Kimberley Nordic Club is the third largest cross country ski club in British Columbia and the fourth largest in the country. It is the busiest recreation facility in Kimberley.

KNC President Mark Koenig and GM Dan Clark visited Kimberley City Council, armed with statistics, to ask for assistance.

Clark told council that the club had been experiencing unsurpassed growth with one five Kimberley residents a member last year.

“That’s more than Minor Hockey, more than swimming. We are producing some of the fastest skiers in Canada. We are hosting camps and races each year.”

In fact KNC will host the Western Canadian Championships in 2023, one of the country’s biggest races.

And it’s not just the winter. The trails are used all year round for mountain biking, trail running and more.

The problem is parking, despite a lot expansion in 2019.

In 2019, the club reports a high of 1900 people a day using the trails, nearly 75,000 over the season.

During the 2020/2021 ski season, there were daily issues with the parking lot at-capacity or over-capacity due to Nordic skiers,

snowshoers, and uptrack skiers all trying to use the limited parking at KNC. This means that the parking lot was at or over capacity at some point every day. People park down the street, causing issues with neighbours, or use other lots not designated for the Nordic Club.

There are three potential solutions as the club sees it. The first, they would definitely prefer not to do because it would involve using the stadium area for parking, which would limit their ability to host big meets, or provide a safe area for lessons.

Another possibility is creating a new lot just off Deer Run Drive. The other, which the club prefers, is creating a lot just off the hairpin at the top of Gerry Sorensen Way. They want to work with Council to develop a solution to their parking problems.

There could be potential problems and expenses with either choice, it was noted.

Council also advised KNC that they should be on the lookout for grant possibilities as city tax payers were unlikely to fund developing a parking lot. And, before a grant is even applied for, a detailed plan would need to be in place.

However, council said the lines of communication between the club and the city would be kept open.

READ: 2020 Teck Kootenay Cup at the Kimberley Nordic Club

READ: Kimberley Nordic Club details plans for safe season of winter sport


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. high school’s pride crosswalk restored following ‘hateful’ graffiti attack
Next story
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Just Posted

The parking lot at the Kimberley Nordic Club was at capacity almost once a day last ski season. Kimberley Nordic Club file
Kimberley Nordic Club seeks solution to parking issues

With success comes challenges. Just as the city of Kimberley grapples with… Continue reading

Reports of raccoons are on the rise in Kimberley. Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
Reports of raccoons on the rise in Kimberley, says WildSafeBC

Over the past few years, and especially this past season, reports of… Continue reading

Grow a bucket of potatoes for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. File photo
It’s time to plant your bucket of spuds for the Kimberley Food Bank

Most people in Kimberley and area wait to plant their gardens until… Continue reading

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

x
Kimberley issues Water Quality Advisory

The first Water Quality Advisory of the season was issued by the… Continue reading

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

A thunderstorm, with lightning, pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fires

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers attack a hillside fire from top to bottom Tuesday, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Brushfire erupts at rural West Kootenay home

No one was hurt in the fire, according to Grand Forks/Fire Rescue

A restaurant server on White Rock’s Marine Drive serves customers on a roadside patio. Indoor dining and recreational travel bans have been in effect since late March in B.C. (Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

360 people in hospital, up slightly, two more deaths

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Kitchen shelters in Banff National Park closed, trails on Vancouver Island will only be one-way

Names of those aboard the ship are seen at Komagata Maru monument in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The City of Vancouver has issued an apology for its racist role in denying entry to 376 passengers aboard a ship that was forced to return to India over a century ago. Mayor Kennedy Stewart says discrimination by the city had “cruel effects” on the Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims aboard the Komagata Maru, which arrived in Burrard Inlet on May 23, 1914. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says sorry for city’s role in turning away South Asians in 1914

Kennedy Stewart has declared May 23 as the annual Komagata Maru Day of Remembrance

A crew of WestCoast WILD Adventures employees tackled an onslaught of litter left at the ‘Locks of Love’ fence at Wally Creek on May 2. (Anne-Marie Gosselin photo)
Litter woes consume popular ‘Locks of Love’ fence on B.C.’s Pacific Rim

Popular view spot near Tofino plagued by people hanging masks and other unwanted garbage

Most Read