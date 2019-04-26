Kimberley organizations receive funding through CBT Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program

Close to 40 organizations benefit from over $100K allocated to City of Kimberley.

The City of Kimberley has allocated over $100,000 to close to 40 different local organizations through the Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program.

According to CBT, the program is intended to be flexible and incorporate community-based funding decisions. The programs support local projects that provide additional value to Basin communities and benefit the broad community and public good.

The amounts awarded range in value and are based on what the specific society or organization has applied for.

The largest amount, of $9077.34, went to the Spark Youth Society for their Youth Drop In for Safety and Belonging program, as well as creating an afternoon school community service for parents.

Healthy Kimberley received $7,412 to sponsor the Swan Subdivision Park Project, which is an initiative of parents in the Swan Subdivision who aim to build a park with natural elements.

The Kimberley and District Heritage Society received $7,299.10 to sponsor the Seniors Wellness in Motion (SWIM) Program, which provides support to seniors in Kimberley allowing them to remain active both physically and socially.

Mainstreams Environmental Society received $6,842.20 for their Engaging Kimberley Watershed program for 2019/20.

Many other local organizations were recipients of funding as well, including but not limited to, the Kimberley Arts Council and Centre 64, The Kimberley Trails Society and Kimberley Skating Club.

A list of all the recipients can be seen on the City’s website under the Council Agenda for April 23, 2019.

Council discussed the funds, and some Councillors shared the view of wanting a more defined process. Currently, CBT allocates the funds to the Regional District of East Kootenay, who then turn the funds over to municipalities, who ultimately decide which organizations get what amounts. The City saw presentations from each organization for their specific projects before deciding how to split the funds.

Councillor Darryl Oakley says he wishes there was a way of “vetting” the organizations, saying that some are asking for much more than others.

Mayor Don McCormick says that the time to ask questions is during the presentations. He says each organization is asking for a specific amount for a specific project, and there are no real guidelines in terms of how much each group can apply for.

Councillor Jason McBain says that he had a lot of appreciation for the specific presentations, adding that some presentations were very specific, down to each dollar, while others were more vague.



