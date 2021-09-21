Kimberley, other Kootenay communties get grant funding for trails projects

Kimberley is one of 33 Indigenous and local governments to receive grant money for active transportation infrastructure from the B.C. government.

Specifically, Kimberley will get $204,628 for the Townsite Multi-Use Pathway Improvement project, which will upgrade existing dirt pathways in order to create 0.46 kilometres of safe multi-use pathways.

READ MORE: City applying for grant to upgrade Townsite trail

“We know that people are enthusiastic about using active transportation as an affordable, safe, climate-friendly and enjoyable way to get around,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“That’s why we’re making these investments in safe bike routes, walking paths and other local active-transportation infrastructure. This program is one of many ways we’re working to create more liveable and better-connected communities all across B.C.”

Three other Kootenay communities are also receiving money: $500,000 to the District of Invermere, $272,358 to the District of Sparwood and $500,000 to Fernie.

The District of Invermere and the Shuswap Indian Band, who received a joint planning grant in 2020, are receiving their $500,000 grant this year to make safety enhancements to a 550-metre multi-use trail utilized by Invermere’s schools.

“The District of Invermere is excited and thankful for the continued support we have received for active-transportation projects in and around our community,” said Al Miller, mayor of Invermere. “A healthy and safe multi-use pathway upgrade, directly servicing our neighbourhoods, community schools and connecting the Invermere trail system with regional trail networks is a giant positive and will be used and appreciated by many on a daily basis.”

This funding comes as part of B.C.’s Move. Commute. Connect program, which seeks to increase the accessibility of active transportation networks and other green transportation methods.