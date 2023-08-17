Kimberley Outdoor Learning Society becomes part of Wildsight Kimberley-Cranbrook

The Kimberley Outdoor Learning Society (KOLS) has become a part of Wildsight Kimberley-Cranbrook (WKC).

KOLS got its start running fully outdoor programs in fall, 2021, with their goal being, “to inspire and enable children and adults alike to play explore and connect with nature and our community.

They offer four separate weekly programs to students 12 and under, based on the Forest and Nature School Philosophy.

The FNS learning approach goes back to Europe in the 1950s, with the main goal of providing regular and repeated access to a natural space. The programming employs many emerging, student-led and play-based techniques and gives students the opportunity to explore, build, play and learn with each other throughout the year.

“There are so many benefits to forest school — increased attention levels, critical thinking, creativity to name a few,” said Kim Urbaniak, Forest and Nature School Instructor. “I want to offer this type of opportunity to every kid in Kimberley, and KOLS was a great way to start. I’m excited to see what we can do next as part of WKC.”

KOLS’ focus on FNS programming aligns with the core values of WKC, including inclusion, community involvement, collaboration, innovation and sustainability, making this partnership a very good fit.

Play-based, child led programming guided by FNS principles will remain consistent going forward.

“By taking on KOLS, WKC will be able to provide year-round programming, while simultaneously helping the Forest and Nature School to streamline the behind-the-scenes work,” Urbaniak added.

Programs for fall, 2023 are now open and available at kimberleyoutdoors.ca and include the following: