The signs will be switched to Save On Foods over Thursday night.

Kimberley Overwaitea switches to Save-On

On Thursday, January 25, Kimberley’s Overwaitea Foods store will close its doors early, and by the next morning, it will have completed the changeover to a Save-On-Foods.

The store will close at 6 p.m. and by Friday morning opening at 8 a.m., there will be new signage in place and new programs as well.

The Kimberley, and Creston, stores are the first two of nine in the province to change over this year. All remaining Overwaitea Foods stores in B.C. will change to Save-On-Foods by year’s end.

“This change is what our customers have been asking for – there will be more value, more marketing programs, and more weekly savings, like Darrell’s Deals every week. And the always popular 10% off on the first Tuesday of the month will now be 15% off,” says store manager, Stephanie Ames.

Anyone who shops on January 26, 27 or 28th has an opportunity to enter a draw to win a great hockey package. It includes four box seat tickets to a Kootenay ICE game, courtesy of PepsiCo, a Detroit Red Wings jersey, a gas certificate and a meal certificate. The draw will be made on Monday, January 29, 2018.

Both Save-On-Foods and Overwaitea Foods belong to the same company, which was named the Overwaitea Food Group for its original stores. The company was founded in 1915 in New Westminster, B.C., and over a century has grown to more than 160 locations from B.C. to Manitoba and north to the Yukon—most of which are Save-On-Foods.

As the company continues growing and expanding into new markets, realigning its stores as Save-On-Foods—its most prominent banner—allows the company to deliver the products, promotions and programs that customers in these communities have been asking for.

“We are proud of our 100-plus-year history which began with Overwaitea stores, and we are excited to continue our tradition of Going the Extra Mile for our customers as Save-On-Foods,” said company president Darrell Jones. “Adding two more stores to our Save-On-Foods family means our fantastic team members in Kimberley and Creston can give our customers more of what they want: the products and programs that make Save-On-Foods such a well-known and loved brand in B.C.”

