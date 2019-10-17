May 1945 on VE (Victory in Europe) Day in Kimberley. The parade is pictured coming down Deer Park Ave and turning onto Spokane Street. (Columbia Basin Regional Institute file)

Kimberley Pipe Band hosting Ceilidh fundraiser ahead of trip to Netherlands

Enjoy live music, food, dancing, and more at The Road to 2020 concert.

The Kimberley Pipe Band will be travelling to the Netherlands from April 23 to May 7, 2020, in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation.

Pipe Band Volunteer Jim Webster says that the Kimberley Pipe Band will travel to the Netherlands to honour this anniversary as part of an 80 member pipeband, being coordinated by the Kelowna Pipe Band.

The band will be performing at ceremonies throughout the Netherlands as well as at Vimy Ridge in France.

“In the final months of World War II, Canadian Armed Forces led the fight to liberate the Netherlands from Nazi occupation,” explained Webster. “The first Canadian Army fought to open the port on Antwerp and to clear northern and western Netherlands of occupying forces. On May 5th, 1945, Canadian General Charles Foulkes, commander of the 1st Canadian Corp, accepted the German surrender.”

READ MORE: Kimberley Pipe Band wins Dress and Deportment

Webster adds that a group of local volunteers have come together to assist the Pipe Band’s fundraising efforts which includes a Ceilidh at the Kimberley Conference Centre. The Ceilidh will take place on November 9, 2019, starting at 5 p.m.. Tickets are $65, available online at kimberleypipeband.ca, eventbrite.ca, or at Centre 64. Only a number of tickets remain.

“We invite the community to come out and support the band and have a fun evening,” said Webster. “All proceeds will go toward the band’s expenses and travel costs.”

He says that the Pipe Band will also be playing at the Kimberley Remembrance Day ceremony, two days after the Ceilidh performance.

READ MORE: Free mental health first aid course for veterans, RCMP coming to Cranbrook

The Ceilidh will include a full evening of entertainment and activities including:

– A gourmet rib and chicken buffet dinner

– Salute to the Veterans of the Netherlands Campaign – Retired Brig. General David Corbould

– Performance by the Kimberley Pipe Band

– Leila Cooper and Hali Duncan Highland Dancers

– James Neve

– Silent auction with over 30 items from local businesses

– Live auction with auctioneer Mayor Don McCormick

– Live music and dancing featuring The Choice with Guest Brass Monkey – a seven member ‘party’ band

For more information contact Jim Webster at 250.427.8001.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Just Posted

City of Kimberley to sell Bootleg Gap Golf Course and Riverside Campground

Kimberley City Council has decided to sell some of the city’s non-core… Continue reading

Kimberley Pipe Band hosting Ceilidh fundraiser ahead of trip to Netherlands

Enjoy live music, food, dancing, and more at The Road to 2020 concert.

Join Kimberley Nature Park members for annual Larch hike this Sunday

The Kimberley Nature Park Society invites you to join them on the… Continue reading

Josh Dueck elected to Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame

Born and raised in Kimberley, he credits his supportive home town and family for making him who he is

Kootenay-Columbia candidate cautious after getting threats

Trev Miller of the Animal Protection Party carries on campaigning under shadow of threats, abusive emails

VIDEO: U.S. officials refute British couple’s ‘accidental’ border-crossing claim

Authorities say couple was arrested after illegal entry from B.C., with $16,000 and marijuana

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Most Read