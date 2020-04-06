The Kimberley bylaw officer is monitoring sites like this closed playground in Marysville to make sure no one is breaching COVID-19 social distancing measures. They are able to offer education, issue warnings and report infractions to the public health authority. Paul Rodgers photo.

Kimberley provides clarification on role of bylaw officer in enforcing COVID-19 protocols

The office of Minister of Public Safety and the Solicitor General provided orders to municipal bylaw enforcement officers, instructing them in their roles of enforcing public health orders.

City of Kimberley staff posted some clarification to their website on April 3 clarifying exactly what that looks like.

Bylaw officers are required to monitor the recreational areas and facilities that the City has closed due to public health orders. As of yet, they have not been given orders to detain people or issue fines or penalties to individuals or businesses suspected of breaching public health orders.

The City of Kimberley bylaw enforcement officer is on-duty and assisting with the enforcement of these orders by regularly visiting closed parks and facilities and ensuring local restaurants and personal services businesses are complying.

If they do observe a breach of public health orders, they are instructed to provide warnings as well as information and advice, and they’re able to report any contraventions to public health authorities.

This means that if, for example, Kimberley’s bylaw officer observes a large gathering of people, or people gathered in a closed area like a playground, they may approach them, offer them education as to why these areas are closed and why social distancing mandates are important, and then issue a warning.

The officer is then required to report the actions to the Public Health Authority who may decide to follow-up.

For any further concerns or clarification, you can contact the City Bylaw Enforcement officer at bylaw@kimberley.ca or call 250-427-9663.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19
Next story
COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Just Posted

Truck destroyed in fire after collision near Moyie

Cranbrook RCMP along with East Kootenay Traffic Services attended a Motor Vehicle… Continue reading

Kimberley provides clarification on role of bylaw officer in enforcing COVID-19 protocols

The office of Minister of Public Safety and the Solicitor General provided… Continue reading

East Kootenay family doctors now available for telephone, video appointments

To book a virtual appointment, call your family’s medical clinic and staff will walk you through the process.

RDEK calls on province for clarity, stronger measures for inter-community travel

The Regional District of East Kootenay has passed a resolution urging the… Continue reading

Kimberley Elks continue to support community

In February, the Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 was able to assist with… Continue reading

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Immunocompromised community call for more options to get groceries during COVID-19

One woman has decided to build a greenhouse to ensure she is able to access food throughout pandemic

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Most Read