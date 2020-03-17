Kimberley Public Library closes

E resources still available

The Kimberley Public Library will close until further notice due to the COVID-19 situation, says Library Director Karin von Wittgenstein.

“All programming and loaning of physical items has ceased,” she said. “Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience. Announcements regarding reopening will be made through the library website (https://kimberley.bc.libraries.coop/), through social media (Facebook: Children’s Programs at the Kimberley Public Library, Facebook: Kimberley Public Library, and Twitter: @Library_KPL ). Also, 250-427-3112 voice message.

“No fines will be charged for any items that have been checked out from the library and are due during this time. All due dates will be extended for 3 weeks past the date of reopening. Patrons can continue to sign into their Library account and sign out e-resources. Please contact staff@kimberleylibrary.net with any concerns or questions.”

