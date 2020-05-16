Kimberley Public Library

Kimberley Public Library offering curbside materials pickup

the COVID-19 pandemic is causing all sorts of businesses and services to rething the way they an still assist the public. The Kimberley Public Library staff want to continue to offer reading and refernce materials to Kimberley residents.

Beginning Wednesday, May 20th, Kimberley Public Library will resume loaning library items using curbside pickup. The bookdrop will be open from 12:00 p.m. Wednesdays to 5:00 p.m. Thursdays so materials can be returned and quarantined for safety of staff and patrons. No fines will be charged for any materials at this time.

Curb-side pickup service will be available Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am – 4pm to ensure that staff can quarantine, safely clean, and handle returned materials before re-loaning.

If you are unable to make it to the library at these times, let them know so that they can discuss whether home delivery will work for you.

Library borrowers can place holds on items via the library’s online catalogue available through the website at https://kimberley.bc.libraries.coop/ , by email at staff@kimberlylibrary.ca or by phone at 250-427-3112.

Once library borrowers have placed their holds on items, staff will contact you via phone to arrange a time for pickup on the Platzl or home delivery.

Reader’s advisory is available for all ages.

The library values the safety of our community members and staff and they thank you for your patience during this trying time. They know that it has been especially hard to be self-isolating without new books, movies, and or other entertaining and educational materials. They hope this service can make things a little easier for our community and look forward to the day when they can open our doors, safely, again.

