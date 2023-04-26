Kimberley Public Library presents 2023 budget to Council

Kimberley Public Library chair Greg Bradley presented their budget to City Council at their regular meeting on Monday, Apr. 24.

Bradley called 2022 a “year of transition” for the Library, with some unanticipated management and staffing changes early in the year and some COVID-related protocols that had some operational effects as well.

“Despite the challenges that were faced, I’m pleased to say that staff always performed their duties exceptionally well and customer service for patrons and the delivery of programs proceeded unaffected by these challenges,” Bradley said.

He added that as pandemic restrictions decreased, demand for services increased noticeably, and staff met the demand well with an expanded slate of outreach and onsite program offerings. All of the sessions, including events like children’s story times, author presentations and educational offerings, are well attended with many having waitlists.

A total of 535 new Library accounts opened in 2022, a 20 per cent increase over pre-covid numbers in 2019 and a higher annual count than Bradley has seen since he’s been chair.

Patron group was also very active, with over 39,925 items circulated last year, at an average of 150 items per day, so “staff was busy and patrons were reading,” Bradley said.

This year has already seen a number of changes, new director Tegan Madge from Canmore starting next week. Bradley also highlighted the retirement of Sharon Seward who retired after 37 years of “outstanding service.”

Bradley said the board has proposed an upward adjustment of 6.5 per cent for the City and RDEK contributions with a proposed City Grant of $186,550.

“I recognize this increase is outside of where our typical request is, but it is predicated on the effect inflation has had on our costs and also on our desire at the Board level to modify staffing to meet some of the patron demand,” he said.

The BC Provincial Grant, the annual provincial operating grant, showed as unchanged. Bradley explained that subsequent to the presentation of this budget the Library was informed on March 31 by the province that it will be the recipient of a one-time enhancement grant of $112,195.65, to be used over three years, from 2023 to 2025.

“This is of course very welcome news to us at the Library board and to staff and I’m sure to patrons and it will allow us some flexibility for service delivery over the next three years,” Bradley said.

“My enthusiasm is tempered a little bit by the fact that the base provincial operating grant remains unchanged for this year and there is also no commitment from the provincial level as to what will happen post 2025.”

The City will be sticking with the 1.5 per cent annual increase in the current Five Year Financial Plan for now, as the 2023 to 2027 five-year plan must be adopted before May 15. The Library board and Council can review the increase after that time.

Other significant revenue items from the budget included the Friends of the Library showing a decrease down to $8000. The $13,000 from last year, Bradley said, was a bit of an outlier, while this year’s $8000 is “probably more in keeping with where their annual contributions are” and added the Library always receives the grants from the Friends with great thanks for the work they do.

The total budgeted revenue is $338,406, a 2.6 per cent increase from 2022.

In terms of expenditures, some larger changes include the doubling of the Audio Visual budget from last year, which comes from the board playing some catch up after being fairly conservative with expenditures last year.

Another example is books moving up from $25,000 to $35,000 this year. Another example would be professional development moving up from $1200 to $2400, with conference and events increasing post covid and staff being able to take advantage of some of those opportunities.

Payroll is their main expenditure. They have a full complement of staff and a new director management in place as well, so this year shows a 4.5 increase from 2022. The total expenditures total is $367,850, around a 10 per cent increase from 2022.

This gives the Library an overall operating deficit for 2023 of $29,444, which Bradley said the Library is in a cash position to handle adequately.

Councillor McBain commended Bradley for his “fantastic leadership” through a “tumultuous” year.



