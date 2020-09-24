Kimberley Public Library re-opens doors to the public

Library has solely offered curbside service since onset of pandemic

As of Wednesday, Sept. 23 the Kimberley Public Library announced the re-opening of their doors, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close back in March.

Patrons are once more welcome to come in, browse and peruse the library’s many resources.

Initial hours for operation will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, with staff gradually increasing hours and services as time goes by.

Physical distancing will be required to ensure the safety of guests and staff, both while in the building and if outside the library lining up to enter.

Public computers will be available as of Sept. 29 for up to 30 minutes per customer.

The book return remains open at all times.

For patrons still not wanting to physically enter the library, their digital collections and services remain available online.

You may apply for a library card at this link: https://bki.bc.catalogue.libraries.coop/eg/opac/register

“We want to thank you for your patience as we continue to work through the process of transforming the library,” the Library’s staff said in their press release. “Remember to bring your library card.Welcome back!”


