Kimberley RCMP 4th Quarter Policing Report

In addition to discussing rising mental health calls, Kimberley RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Steve Woodcox also reported to Council on a number of other issues this week.

Woodcox delivered the 4th Quarter Policing Report, which covers the months of January, February and March, 2022. The RCMP fiscal year runs April to April.

He reported that there were staffing issues right now, as three people were off , which is 30 per cent of the small detachment’s work force. That definitely affects some of the proactive work the detachment members do, he said. He also attributed the staffing issues to the lower number of impaired charges in the fourth quarter. A new recruit has arrived from RCMP depot in Regina which should help some of the staff issues.

In his recap of files for the quarter, Woodcox reported six assaults being investigated leading to four being forward to Crown for charge approval.

Detachment members also attend four sudden deaths, and one has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation. When asked for more detail on that file, Woodcox said that it was being looked at by the Major Crime Unit and he wasn’t able to provide any details.

One woman was arrested in a stolen vehicle out of Banff. The vehicle was stopped near the ski hill and the woman found to have an outstanding warrant as well as in possession of stolen property.

He said there were a couple of “Freedom Convoy” events in Kimberley during the quarter but that the organizer had informed RCMP of their routes beforehand so police could attend. There were no incidents from those events, Woodcox said, and having the organizer keeping them informed was helpful.

There were also two new reports of child porn making/distribution under investigation, making five open files. “That’s a concern,” Woodcox said.

He also gave an update on the ski hill arson in December, when someone burned down the hut that operates the main lift at Kimberley Alpine Resort. RCR offered a $100,000 reward for information.

“After the reward was offered we did receive some tips, but nothing lately,” Woodcox said. “To the public, we really need your help. We would love to be able to solve this for the community. We know how much it impacted everyone.”

