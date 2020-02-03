Kimberley RCMP apprehend three impaired drivers over the weekend

Kimberley RCMP apprehended three impaired drivers over the past weekend.

Detachment Commander, Sgt. Chris Newel, reports that some of the incidents led to further charges.

The first incident occurred during the afternoon of Friday, January 31, 2020 on Highway 93/95.

Kimberley RCMP were notified by the Columbia Valley Detachment that a vehicle, with a possible impaired driver, was heading south on the highway.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Skookumchuck, and the driver refused to provide a breath sample. He was then issued a 90 Day Driving Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 90 days.

When police stopped the vehicle, one young child was sitting on the driver’s lap, with another two young children in the car as well.

“ The child told the officer if her dad’s driving was bad, it’s because she was steering,” Newel said.

When asked if a situation like this could lead to any other charges, Newel replied, “If something happens to any passenger of any vehicle as a result of driver’s decision he/she could be held liable and may face criminal charges. But it wouldn’t matter where they were seated or the age. The circumstance would likely be brought forth in court, and the judge would likely take that into consideration. It could become a Ministry of Children and Family issue.”

On Saturday, February 1, a report of a theft of tools up the St. Mary Road was received. Police stopped a vehicle and noted signs of impaired driving. The driver failed two breath samples, and he was served a 90 day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. Stolen property was also found in the vehicle, and the information has been forwarded to Crown Counsel.

Later that evening, an officer checked a vehicle after noticing it had no tail lights. Again, the officer noted signs of impairment and asked for a breath sample.

“ The 61 year old Kimberley woman did not provide a breath sample,” Newel said. “She was also on conditions not to consume alcohol. RCMP will be forwarding the circumstances to Crown Counsel with the recommendation for charges of Fail to Comply with a Court Order and Refusal to Provide a Breath Sample. The driver also received violation tickets for No Driver’s Licence, No Insurance and Wrong Number plate.

“Road safety is strategic objective for the Kimberley RCMP. These investigations show that there is often more to the incident than just being impaired.”