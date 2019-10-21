Kimberley RCMP arrest man, numerous charges laid

A 26-year old man was arrested last Wednesday, October 16 for Driving While Prohibited, Dangerous Driving and Flight From Police, reports Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel.

Newel says the subject, who was known to police, appeared in court on Friday, October 18, and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance was scheduled for Monday, October 21, 2019. At press time, there were no details on that appearance.

“The subject became the focus of a Break and Enter investigation that was reported on Tuesday Oct 15,” Newel said. “Video surveillance of the incident showed two men and a white vehicle. Police were on the lookout for the vehicle and it was spotted late on Tuesday, October 15, but if fled when police tried to stop it. Thanks to a tip from the public, police were able to determine a possible suspect. Police spotted the vehicle again on the afternoon of October 16 and attempted a traffic stop, again it fled. In both incidents police did not pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns.”

Police were able to locate the suspect later and made an arrest. The vehicle was seized. A search located stolen property, the majority being copper wire.

“He attended court charged on October 18, charged with Flight from Police X 2, Dangerous Driving and Drive While Disqualified.”

Three search warrants were subsequently executed; on the vehicle, a shed and the residence he was residing in. More stolen property was recovered along with evidence related to the Break and Enter reported on Tuesday October 15. The investigation was a combined effort between Kimberley General Duty members and the Cranbrook/Kimberley Crime Reduction Unit with assistance from Police Dog Service.

New charges have been approved by Crown Counsel including Fail to Comply with Probation Order X 2, Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of Ammunition while being prohibited.

The subject was in Kelowna but has connections to Kimberley, he recently returned after being gone for several years. In the last few months there was a spike in thefts in Kimberley and police are following up to determine if there is a link to the other incidents.

“Officers put considerable time and effort into gathering evidence for court. The work and dedication shown is a testament to their commitment for a safer community,” said Newel.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
