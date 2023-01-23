Update: Kimberley RCMP say suspect in custody, lockdown lifted

At 1:35 p.m. Kimberley RCMP announced the situation had been resolved and a suspect was in custody. The lockdown has been lifted.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, Kimberley RCMP posted to social media asking the public to avoid the area of 307th St. between 308th Ave. and 309th Ave. and the surrounding area, due to an “unfolding event.”

Bulletin reporter Paul Rodgers is on the scene, and although police have provided no information, he says there is a drone in the air, a helicopter has flown over and there are several heavily armed law enforcement officers in the area.

More to come.