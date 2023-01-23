A heavy police presence in Marysville on Monday, January 23, 2023. Paul Rodgers file

A heavy police presence in Marysville on Monday, January 23, 2023. Paul Rodgers file

Update: Kimberley RCMP say suspect in custody, lockdown lifted

At 1:35 p.m. Kimberley RCMP announced the situation had been resolved and a suspect was in custody. The lockdown has been lifted.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, Kimberley RCMP posted to social media asking the public to avoid the area of 307th St. between 308th Ave. and 309th Ave. and the surrounding area, due to an “unfolding event.”

Bulletin reporter Paul Rodgers is on the scene, and although police have provided no information, he says there is a drone in the air, a helicopter has flown over and there are several heavily armed law enforcement officers in the area.

More to come.

Previous story
Fatal hazing lawsuit at U.S. university ends with nearly $3M settlement
Next story
Smaller cities can benefit from immigration uptick and pandemic shift: Research

Just Posted

The Kimberley Dynamiters lost both games over the weekend. Paul Rodgers photos.
Two loss weekend as Dynamiters continue to struggle on offensive end

RCMP ERT officers apprehend a suspect in Marysville.
Lockdown lifted after suspect safely arrested in Marysville

A heavy police presence in Marysville on Monday, January 23, 2023. Paul Rodgers file
Update: Kimberley RCMP say suspect in custody, lockdown lifted

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Next round of Columbia River Treaty talks to get underway this week