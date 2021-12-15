Kimberley RCMP believe Gym Club fire suspicious in nature

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club building was destroyed in the fire. City of Kimberley file

Kimberley RCMP are deeming the fire at the Kimberley Gymnastics Club “suspicious in nature”.

In a press release, Wednesday, December 15, the RCMP say that they attended the fire on December 14, 2021 and were informed that initial investigation by the Kimberley Fire Department indicated it may be suspicious in nature. The RCMP Fire Investigator and the Forensic Identification Unit from Cranbrook were called in.

Further investigation, including interviews with several witnesses, have led the Kimberley RCMP to the belief the fire is suspicious.

They are asking anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to contact the Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811.

