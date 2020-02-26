Kimberley RCMP conduct car seat safety check

Of 17 seats checked, only one was road-worthy

The two-hour car seat safety check was conducted on Tuesday, February 24, 2020. C. Newel file

The Kimberley RCMP held a child car seat safety check this past Tuesday (February 24) and it was a great success.

The event was held in partnership with Community Connections.

“Motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death from unintentional injury of children and correctly choosing, installing and using a car seat or booster seat provides the best protection for your child in the car,” said Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel.

“The team focused on education and awareness including sizing and proper installation,” said Verena Tarves, Family Navigator, Community Action Program Coordinator.

Seventeen seats were checked and only one was road-worthy. Given the importance of proper installation and use, there are plans for another check on March 12.

“We were very pleased with the number of parents and grandparents who participated in the check. One mother drove up from Cranbrook just to have the seat checked,” said Newel.

If you missed the check and would like to have your car seat checked, appointments can be made through Community Connections. capckimberley@ccssebc.com or 250-432-5931