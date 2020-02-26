The two-hour car seat safety check was conducted on Tuesday, February 24, 2020. C. Newel file

Kimberley RCMP conduct car seat safety check

Of 17 seats checked, only one was road-worthy

The Kimberley RCMP held a child car seat safety check this past Tuesday (February 24) and it was a great success.

The event was held in partnership with Community Connections.

“Motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death from unintentional injury of children and correctly choosing, installing and using a car seat or booster seat provides the best protection for your child in the car,” said Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel.

“The team focused on education and awareness including sizing and proper installation,” said Verena Tarves, Family Navigator, Community Action Program Coordinator.

Seventeen seats were checked and only one was road-worthy. Given the importance of proper installation and use, there are plans for another check on March 12.

“We were very pleased with the number of parents and grandparents who participated in the check. One mother drove up from Cranbrook just to have the seat checked,” said Newel.

If you missed the check and would like to have your car seat checked, appointments can be made through Community Connections. capckimberley@ccssebc.com or 250-432-5931

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
School District 6 announces new superintendent
Next story
51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

Just Posted

Interior Health issues drug alert in Cranbrook, warns of MDMA overdoses

There have been recent reports of multiple overdoses with severe outcomes in Cranbrook.

Kimberley RCMP conduct car seat safety check

Of 17 seats checked, only one was road-worthy

Kimberley Dynamiters present annual awards

The Kimberley Dynamiters Hockey Club held their annual awards night last Sunday… Continue reading

School District 6 announces new superintendent

Karen Shipka will be taking on superintdent’s job this August

A new face at the Bulletin

Well hello there Kimberley! My name is Paul Rodgers and, as of… Continue reading

Rail disruptions expected to continue after new protest sites emerge

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

Air Canada scrubs all flights to China until April 10 due to coronavirus

It extends the suspension by nearly six weeks

Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

The Seattle roaster has talked about introducing plant-based patties in the U.S., but has yet to do so

Groundhogs got it wrong: spring isn’t coming soon, Weather Network says

The only part of B.C. to warm up early will be Victoria

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Pink Shirt Day campaign urges Canadians to ‘Lift Each Other Up’

Annual anti-bullying effort returns Wednesday, Feb. 26

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

Most Read