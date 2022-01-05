Kimberley RCMP continue investigation into December fires

The investigations into the fires in Kimberley last December — one at the Kimberley Gymnastics Club and one at the Kimberley Alpine Resort lift hut — are continuing says Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Steve Woodcox.

He says the fire at the gym is now completely in the hands of the RCMP, as the Fire Department have completed their investigation. As for the ski hill fire, it is still in the hands of both agencies.

“As for the ski hill, again we just want to ask that if the public has anything that could help us move it forward, we’d like to hear from you. If you saw anything, heard anything, give us a call,” Woodcox said.

