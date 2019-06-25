Kimberley RCMP investigating boulders thrown at vehicles on Hwy 95A

A suspect has been identified; witnesses are needed.

A Kimberley resident took to Facebook this week to warn motorists that a group of youth have allegedly been throwing boulders at cars from the embankment on Hwy 95A between Kimberley and Meadowbrook.

Kimberley RCMP Sgt. Chris Newel says that the detachment is currently following up on the situation, stating that a suspect has been identified.

“Three separate reports were received and patrols [were] conducted each time,” Newel said in a press release. “On Sunday, June 23, a vehicle was damaged as a result of rocks being thrown.”

He adds that in order to pursue a criminal charge, witnesses are needed.

READ MORE: Four-year-old boy assaulted at B.C. soccer game

“The allegations will be dealt with through the appropriate process and parents will be involved,” Newel said. “We appreciate the danger of this behavior and potential for serious injury, that will be addressed with all the parties.”

Newel says that there were extensive comments on the Facebook posting, “some of which were speculative and not accurate”.

More specifically, the RCMP says the rocks were not thrown from the bridge above the highway but rather from an area just below.

“We would like to point out the Teck railway right of way is private property and fenced,” he explained. “The railway bridge is completely closed off and has not been compromised. Police checked out the area and found the rocks were likely thrown from an area just off the highway below the bridge.”

The bridge is blocked off by fencing, with barbed wire at the top.

RCMP are asking anyone with direct information concerning the incident to contact the Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811.


