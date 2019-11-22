Kimberley RCMP investigating theft from ATM at local business

Kimberley RCMP are asking for information about a theft that occurred earlier on Friday, November 22, 2019 at a Wallinger Avenue business.

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander, Sgt. Chris Newel, reports that suspects entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM.

“The theft occurred sometime after the business closed for the night on Nov 21 and this morning (Nov 22),” Newel said. “Thieves cut open the machine in order to remove the cash.

“It’s apparent to investigators that this was planned theft as they used very specialized tools. Suspects were also able to disable the surveillance cameras. The Forensic Identification Section attended and completed a scene examination.”

If you have any information about this theft, or saw anything suspicious, please contact CrimeStoppers or the Kimberley RCMP.



