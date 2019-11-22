Kimberley RCMP investigating theft from ATM at local business

Kimberley RCMP are asking for information about a theft that occurred earlier on Friday, November 22, 2019 at a Wallinger Avenue business.

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander, Sgt. Chris Newel, reports that suspects entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM.

“The theft occurred sometime after the business closed for the night on Nov 21 and this morning (Nov 22),” Newel said. “Thieves cut open the machine in order to remove the cash.

“It’s apparent to investigators that this was planned theft as they used very specialized tools. Suspects were also able to disable the surveillance cameras. The Forensic Identification Section attended and completed a scene examination.”

If you have any information about this theft, or saw anything suspicious, please contact CrimeStoppers or the Kimberley RCMP.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Just Posted

Summer glading and mowing at Kimberley Alpine Resort improves terrain

Kimberley Alpine Resort is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday,… Continue reading

Temporary solution for Grasmere Post Office, future uncertain

Kootenay-Columbia Member of Parliament Rob Morrison says he’s hoping for a positive outcome

Lois Creek watershed assessment to be unveiled at AGM

For the Bulletin Everyone is invited to attend the Annual General Meeting… Continue reading

Kimberley resident warns about phone scam involving pharmacy, prescriptions

Scammers are calling to ask for credit card information, claiming there is a prescription ready

Alberta company working to reclaim materials from fallen historical Wycliffe barn

Salvage Solutions aims to reclaim 80% of materials from a barn built in the early 1900’s.

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Columbia River Treaty: ‘It is going to get tough’

B.C. negotiator tells Nelson meeting that talks are cordial, so far

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

65-million-year-old triceratops fossil arrives in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a Triceratops prosus

Most Read