Bulletin file

Bulletin file

Kimberley RCMP investigating vandalism at Lions Park in Marysville

In a Facebook post, Sgt. Steve Woodcox of the Kimberley RCMP is asking residents who have seen any suspicious behaviour around Lions Park in Marysville recently, to contact the detachment.

Woodcox says there have been several incidents of vandalism at the washroom facilities in the park, formerly known as Central Park. The latest incident occurred on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

If you have information regarding these incidents please contact the Kimberley RCMP at (250) 427-4811 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Leaders gear up for English-language debate tonight after French joust

Just Posted

Bulletin file
Kimberley RCMP investigating vandalism at Lions Park in Marysville

Special Olympics Cranbrook/Kimberley Cross Country Ski Team 2020 (Submitted file)
Special Olympics Cranbrook/Kimberley looks to recruit athletes, volunteers

The BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BC CDC) latest COVID-19 map shows a rise in new cases in the West Kootenay in the week of Aug. 29 - Sept 4, compared to the previous week. New cases generally fell in the East Kootenay in the same period.
New COVID cases rise in West Kootenay, generally fall to the east

Pictured is the prescribed burn on the Bill Nye fire from July 25th, 2021. This prescribed burn tied into the already treated Lakit Lake Logical Burn Unit, completed years ago. (Peter Hisch, FNESS file)
Bill Nye firefighting made easier through previous mitigation efforts