Kimberley RCMP make arrest, seize drugs

An officer conducted a traffic stop on Warren Ave. in Kimberley because he knew the driver was prohibited from driving

A white powder, believed to be either cocaine or meth, was seized in the arrest. RCMP file

Cpl. Kate Bamber of the Kimberley RCMP reports that last Thursday, November 5, 2020, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Warren Ave. in Kimberley because he knew the driver was prohibited from driving. The officer arrested the driver and a search incidental to arrest located pre-packaged baggies of a white substance. There was over two ounces of the white powder which is believed to be either cocaine or meth. In addition to the drugs the officer located over $7500 in cash and evidence to support drug trafficking charges.

The substance will be tested and the evidence forwarded to Crown Counsel for review. The officer’s keen observation skills lead to the traffic stop and subsequent seizure.

The driver and passenger were released on Undertakings for court early in 2021.

