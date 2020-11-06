Cpl. Kate Bamber presents the Alexa Award to Cst. Dylan Cross. Photo submitted

Cpl. Kate Bamber presents the Alexa Award to Cst. Dylan Cross. Photo submitted

Kimberley RCMP member receives Alexa Award

Teh award recognizes those who take impaired drivers off the road

Alexa’s Team pays tribute to the dedicated RCMP and Municipal police officers who make an extraordinary contribution to reducing the number of drivers affected by alcohol or drugs on British Columbia’s roads and highways. The provincial recognition program is named in honour of four-year-old Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by an impaired driver in Delta, British Columbia in 2008.

Cst. Dylan Cross of the Kimberley RCMP is recognized as an Alexa Team member as a result of apprehending forty-one impaired drivers in 2019. This is the second year he has received the award. “Cst. Cross is dedicated to traffic safety which is a Strategic Objective of the Kimberley RCMP. We are proud of his efforts and commitment to making our roads safer.” Cpl Kate Bamber, acting detachment commander.

Impaired driving is a completely preventable crime, and yet people continue to be killed and injured by it every day,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “By taking impaired drivers off the roads, the outstanding officers who are part of Alexa’s Team are helping to prevent these tragic deaths and injuries, and are making roads and communities safer for everyone.”

Cst. Cross was also named an Alexa’s Team member in 2019.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
