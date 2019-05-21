Kimberley RCMP were conducting a road check near Ta Ta creek at the end of April. They took to Facebook stating, “Road checks, anywhere, anytime”. (Kimberley RCMP/Facebook file)

Kimberley RCMP nab 13 impaired drivers in first few months of 2019

The quarterly report shows less offences compared to that of 2018.

Kimberley RCMP are reporting a busy quarter for the first few months of the year, having conducted nine road-side checks and answering to many calls for service.

Sgt. Chris Newel presented the the quarterly report to Council at a regular meeting last Monday.

In 2018, there were over 100 road checks and Newel says these will continue to happen on a regular basis.

“In the first three months of 2019 Kimberley RCMP had over 112 traffic contacts, this is down considerably from the quarterly average last year of approximately 175,” Newel wrote in the report to Council. “Thirteen impaired drivers were removed from the road, which is again lower than the average last year, which was almost 30. There were nine road checks; the stats are consistent with the years prior to 2018.”

He adds that traffic enforcement and stats can fluctuate during the year as it is often dependent on other calls for service, weather and resources.

Newel says that police visibility will continue as part of their strategic priority.

“We will continue to conduct foot patrols of the Platzl, ski hill, hockey games and other locations,” Newel said. “In addition, we do bar checks and school visits.”

In this last quarter the detachment conducted 42 foot patrols, five bar checks and 18 school visits. Newel adds that the Regional District of East Kootenay has similar goals, with their prime concern being Wasa. 34 patrols were made to Wasa over the past three months.

The Crime Reduction unit between Kimberley and Cranbrook has also been busy over the past few months, investigating or assisting 12 cases.

“The investigations they get involved in are often more complex and usually involve drug trafficking and/or organized crime,” Newel explained. “A large percentage take place in Cranbrook but there is often a Kimberley connection.

“At the same time, they have multiple ongoing investigations, where the goal is to gather evidence to further the investigation.”

Newel says the Crime Reduction Unit was deployed to Kamloops for one week to assist with gang conflict.

“They were also successful in arresting a subject in Kimberley who was wanted out of the lower mainland. The charges were very serious and he had been on the lamb for fourteen years.”

Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving
B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

