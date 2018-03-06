Kimberley RCMP nab nine impaired drivers in February

In February Kimberley RCMP officers removed nine impaired drivers from the road. Typically the detachment will locate and apprehend three to four per month so this is a significant increase, says Detachment Commander, Sgt. Chris Newel.

In addition to the impaired drivers officers wrote forty violation tickets and conducted three road checks over the month. The statistics don’t necessarily mean there was more impaired drivers than normal, often it’s just the circumstances, being in the right place at the right time or calls from the public, Newel says.

“Traffic safety is one of the detachments strategic objectives which are developed through local consultation. Everybody has a story about an erratic driver so we specifically work towards making our roads safer.”

RDEK pursuing grant funding for emergency operations
Nanaimo restaurant owners awarded $1.7M in lawsuit

