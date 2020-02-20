Kimberley RCMP offering a free car seat safety check

Monday, Feb. 24 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. near the Spray Park

Kimberley RCMP are offering a free car seat safety check on Monday, February 24, 2020. (Lena Renner) Photo taken 2020103

Is your child’s car seat safe?

On February 24, the Kimberley RCMP in partnership with Community Connections will be conducting a car seat safety check. Motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death from unintentional injury of children and correctly choosing, installing and using a car seat or booster seat provides the best protection for your child in the car.

The check will take place on Rotary Drive near the Rotary Spray Park on February 24, 2019 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. “The team will focus on education and awareness including sizing and proper installation” states Verena Tarves, Family Navigator, Community Action Program Coordinator.

“The safety and security of our children is first and foremost both inside the home and while traveling. We hope parents and guardians take advantage of this voluntary check to ensure the safety of the children”. Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander.

Where: Rotary Drive (near Spray park), Kimberley

When: Feb 24, 2020, 12:30-2:30 pm


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage
Next story
B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Just Posted

Victoria’s Carmanah performs for Fisher Peak concert series

The Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series presented an intimate night of… Continue reading

Kimberley RCMP offering a free car seat safety check

Monday, Feb. 24 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. near the Spray Park

Cranbrook’s Mayor speaks on governance audit findings, recommendations

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt says he welcomed the findings and recommendations identified… Continue reading

Two Kimberley residents arrested following deer trap vandalism in Cranbrook

Two people have been arrested following a criminal investigation into deer trap… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust provides Hope Air with $165,000 to offer flights for those in financial need

Many people in the Columbia Basin must travel far to obtain medical… Continue reading

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

One dead after multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on Highway 97

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Pipeline talks got B.C. railway open, can work again: Horgan

Premier says protest excesses damage Wet’suwet’en case

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

The company is known for irreverent ad campaigns

Maggie and Tim: B.C. residential school survivor turns to faith, forgiveness in mourning son

A young man’s tragic death and his mother’s survival through hardship

PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

This year’s theme is the letter ‘N,’ and 13 German shephards must be named

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

Most Read