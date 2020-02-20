Kimberley RCMP offering a free car seat safety check

Is your child’s car seat safe?

On February 24, the Kimberley RCMP in partnership with Community Connections will be conducting a car seat safety check. Motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death from unintentional injury of children and correctly choosing, installing and using a car seat or booster seat provides the best protection for your child in the car.

The check will take place on Rotary Drive near the Rotary Spray Park on February 24, 2019 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. “The team will focus on education and awareness including sizing and proper installation” states Verena Tarves, Family Navigator, Community Action Program Coordinator.

“The safety and security of our children is first and foremost both inside the home and while traveling. We hope parents and guardians take advantage of this voluntary check to ensure the safety of the children”. Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander.

Where: Rotary Drive (near Spray park), Kimberley

When: Feb 24, 2020, 12:30-2:30 pm



RCMP